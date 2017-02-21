A Brilliantly Executed, Extremely NSFW Reversed Music Video

​Every once in a while, a music video comes out that completely overshadows the song it's portraying. The batshit video for Russian band Leningrad's song "Kolshik," is certainly one of those videos.

Played in reverse, the video depicts the ultraviolent disintegration of a circus — all thanks to a wayward bubble blown by a spectator. It's gory, crazy and intense, but also beautifully shot and brilliantly executed:





Someone helpfully uploaded a reversed (that is, played in actual chronological order) version of the video. Somehow, it seems even gorier when played like this:



