WHAT ARE YOU DOING IN MY SWAMP?

Dear God: Somebody Put Shrek In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild'

Shrek in "Breath of the Wild?" Yes, it has happened — no, this isn't some sort of ill-advised cross-promotional downloadable content. People playing the Wii U version of the latest "Zelda" title on their computers with an emulator (which is not-quite-legal) can download a mod from creator WilianZilv​ that replaces the game's giant Hinox creatures with everybody's favorite green ogre:

 YouTube: Brothy !


If that's not enough weirdness for you, here's a video where Link's been replaced with "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" protagonist Carl Johnson:

 YouTube: WilianZilv

We'll just stick with the stock game... until someone replaces the entire soundtrack with Smash Mouth songs, that is.

