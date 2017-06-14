How To Go From Coding N00b To Expert Dev

One of the most critical things you need to do when working in tech (or wanting to work in tech) is constantly developing your skill set. Different companies use different languages and tools, and the more expansive your knowledge base, the more relevant your skills. With an encyclopedia of information like the Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle, you can stay up on the new.

This collection acts as a powerful e-library for you to reference and learn new skills from. Think of the hundreds of dollars that college-level textbooks cost — these eBooks offer the same depth of knowledge, without all the expenditure. Here's what you'll deep dive into.

1. Angular 2

As programming became increasingly sophisticated, so did the needs of developers. Angular 2 provides the robust framework to deliver blazing fast performance and highly responsive web applications. It's no wonder it's used by Silicon Valley's finest.

2. Java deep learning

AI and deep machine learning are taking us to the bleeding edge of what we think tech can do. This eBook delivers instruction on how to use the popular language Java in the context of machine learning. Dive into stunning predictive insights and remarkable machine intelligence, and gain valuable knowledge to tout at your next interview.

3. Python

Python is a dynamic programming language that's compatible across multiple platforms. It's an essential code for any developer to know and one of the easiest to learn. For those of you fairly new to coding, Python will be an inviting welcome point that still maintains significant relevancy in the current tech climate. Meaning? You can still get a job using it.

4. React

Learn to build web applications using React, and you'll learn to develop an approach for choosing and combining web technologies without getting overwhelmed at the multitude of options available. The more you know, the more you need to know React.

5. JavaScript

This eBook shows you how to build large-scale apps using JavaScript, one of the most commonly used front-end programming languages. This course shows you how to leverage best practices for building an original, functional and useful cross-platform library.

6. Git

Git is a source control management program that helps you implement an efficient, effective workflow. It's essential for any programmer looking to write clean code. Almost any company you join will utilize Git, and you most definitely don't want to walk in blind.

7. Swift 3

Learn to develop high-quality, scalable and efficient applications for iOS, Web, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Particularly applicable after the exciting reveal of iOS 11 at Apple's annual Worldwide Developer's Conference.

8. Scala

Scala is a highly efficient code to learn: it blends functional and object-oriented paradigms, allowing you to write production-ready software with less code and lower maintenance costs than alternative. A highly relevant skill today, Scala will take your coding resume from common to standout.

Interested in learning a few (or nine) new languages to boost your resume? Get The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle for $29 — that's 91% off the usual price of $324.





