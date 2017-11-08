Learn To Code By 2018

​You've heard it before, and you'll hear it again: you should really, really learn to code. It's not just the hot, cool, new tech startups that need coders. It's everyone. Hospitals, education, etc., etc.

Here's another interesting thing: as more people get into tech, the ability to remain competitive gets more and more cutthroat. Specifically programming positions will decline 8% to 302,200 positions over the next decade as businesses outsource these roles to less expensive countries. Here's the good news: programming jobs overall are growing 12% faster, and the number of jobs that require coding knowledge is increasing to the tune of seven million new positions in 2015 alone.

So if you don't have a fancy, formal computer science degree and want to join the well-paid ranks of people who are able to operate in a cross-functional way, we have great news: you can. Increasingly, professionals are relying on more informal pieces of training like this Learn to Code 2018 Bundle to give them the baseline knowledge they need to perform jobs that are in high demand.

In case you're curious, the five major job categories where coding is now a factor in getting hired are:

Information Technology (IT) worker

Data Analysts

Artists and designers

Engineers

Scientists

And the fields where coding is a new factor to joining the team:

Finance

Manufacturing

Health Care

Researchers who developed this report also looked at what languages were in highest demand, and they were all languages with the broadest applicability (which is great news for you) — nothing granular, nothing too crazy. The languages employers want are the languages that will be relevant to your toolkit for a long time coming, and those include:

SQL – Database programming

Java — General purpose

Javascript -— Web dev

Linux – Computer system operations

XML – General purpose

C++ — General purpose (especially for engineers)

C# — General purpose

Python — General purpose

.NET — General purpose

Best of all, you can pay the price you want for this Learn to Code 2018 Bundle, which hits almost all of these in-demand languages. This bundle includes a whopping 140+ hours of instruction, including the following:

1. How To Build Eight Python Web Apps

This is a big one: Python is one of the most-used languages around, especially in the world of data analysis — this course shows you the ropes, helping you build fully functional Python apps.

2. Develop Apps for iOS 11 and Swift 4

Mobile app development is huge, and with the recent release of the iPhone X, it's an especially relevant time to learn to program for iOS 11 and Swift 4, Apple's official programming language. Plus you could learn to make some extra side cash in the App store: it's a win-win.

3. Learn JavaScript

One of the world's most popular programming language, you'll learn what goes on with JavaScript under the hood.

4. Learn How Performance-Based CMS Management Works With PHP MySQL

You'll start with the fundamentals and work your way up to more advanced projects with this PHP MySQL course, from building a complete contact form to developing more dynamic web pages.

5. Learn React for Real Estate

This is a portfolio must-have: show off your skill set by developing an app that shows off your knowledge of various components. First you'll learn how React works, before going in to build each component for filtering listings.

6. C# Lessons for Beginners

Just starting out? No problem: this course in C# shows you how to start programming in C#, familiarizing you with syntax through clear instruction and detailed videos.





7. Go From Java Newbie to Expert

Java skills are in demand all over the globe, meaning you can still soothe your travel bug and get steady pay while you get your passport stamped. This course shows you how to create high-end, efficient and scalable Java applications.

8. Web Development Lessons in HTML, CSS, React & Node

Forget two-for-one, get four-for-one: this course is your one-stop shop to learn both front-end and back-end development.





9. Use Angular For Efficient Development

Angular is super important for HTML developers to know, helping trim off redundant code and allowing you to program twice as fast: this course shows you the fundamentals in just ten hours.

10. Get A Powerful Statistical Analysis Tool With R Programming

R Programming helps developers solve even the most complex data problems. Data scientists are in constant demand, and this extensive course helps open the door into that lucrative field.

