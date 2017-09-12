You Don't Need A Computer Science Degree To Be A Developer—Here's Why

We're in the middle of a technological gold rush. And the demand for developers is staggering. In 2016, The App Association reported approximately 223,000 unfulfilled coding jobs out on the market. And with the incredibly fast clip of innovation happening, we feel safe assuming that number has grown in 2017.

Everyone from Stephen Hawking to Snoop Dogg seems to agree: being a developer is a pretty much the position you want to be in. And unlike the past, where you needed a degree in computer science to get you through the door, that's no longer the case. That's due to a number of reasons, including:

1. Development jobs are increasingly multifaceted

You no longer need to come from a strict programmatic background to be a developer. It's easy for people to get intimidated by the prospect of coding until you realize that in some way, shape or form, people have been programming for years. That's because there's an essential logic behind coding — the same kind of logic you employ when you use Excel, or problem solve any other dilemma that requires critical reasoning. It's the logic that shapes the code — not the other way around.

As a result, you can come from a wide variety of different work experiences that can contribute well to a career in programming. Whether you're used to business analysis from working in sales or have a proficiency with automation and simple code from marketing, your past experience has a greater likelihood these days to be applicable to your future career.

2. Coding education is readily available

An average college-level education can run you anywhere from $10,000-$20,000+. There are lots of benefits to getting a college education outside of a degree. But if that's all you're looking for, then you might as be just as well served going a different route. One that doesn't involve student debt. There are innumerable boot camps, courses, forums and video tutorials available online. While not all of these online resources are of the same quality, their availability means you can pick up some skills even if you're casually considering learning on the side.

3. Hard work pays

On par with shoveling snow and walking ten miles without shoes and stuff, coding is one of those things where rolling up your sleeves and getting down to it pays off. You don't need to go into debt for a prestigious college degree or be some kind of mathematical genius to program. In fact, many programmers are self-taught. Treat coding like a craft to be honed and developed over time — the more you invest your time into learning and growing your skills, the more those tangible qualities will come to the forefront in a real-world way (like if your interviewer asks you to take a quick test, etc.)

If you're interested in learning how to code, a bundle like The Ultimate Computer Science Career Bundle gets you on the right track, with 124 hours covering the most foundational skills you need to know. You'll dive into the theory and fundamentals behind software testing, and learn about risk modeling, factor analysis, numerical optimization and more with fintech. Some of the hottest trends in tech are covered, including machine learning and developing a cloud architecture infrastructure.

The bundle even takes into account the other skills valuable to development: for example, the ability to see if a product is viable, manage development timelines and more. You'll learn about trends that have happened in tech history, and even how to ace your interviews and make a solid impression on your colleagues the first time around.

Buy it here for $39, or 97% off the original price.





