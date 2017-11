​Everyone loves a flashy sports highlight, and you might not believe it, but lacrosse has some of the flashiest.

Check out this super smooth wrap-around pass that set up the sneakiest of goals for the Iroquois Golden Eagles:

The Iroquois Golden Eagles w/ double behind-the-back trickery this weekend at the #FLGin3d Fall Shootout. (🎥: Greg Kenneally) #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/BQCHG853qq — 3dRising (@3dRising) November 13, 2017





We could watch this for a thousand years straight and never be able to replicate a fraction of it. That's how you know it's a good highlight.

[Via 3dRising]