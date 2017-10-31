Jimmy Fallon Gets Trapped In A Trump-Filled Hellscape

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.







In "THE NEWS: A Horror Movie," Jimmy Fallon wakes up to his own personal hell where an inescapable Trump is doing inexplicably ridiculous things. Really doesn't sound relatable, at all.





Shaq subbed in for Jimmy Kimmel last night, delivering a guest monologue. "Tonight ABC goes from 'Black-ish to Shaq-ish," he kicked it off.





Billy Eichner made a stop by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to help doggies in costumes find forever homes. It was as perfect as it sounds.





James Corden challenged Method Man to a rap battle, which he promptly regretted.





And, of course, the late night circuit was aflame with the news that former Trump campaign officials are being indicted under the Mueller investigation. Seth Meyers took a closer look.





Meyers even roped in Bernie Sanders to get his reaction.





Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah were also giddy over the Mueller news.

Happy Halloween from us at Digg. Check out our Horror channel for some spooky content.

