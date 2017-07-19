Head Of Trump's Voter Fraud Commission Says 'We May Never Know' If Hillary Clinton Won The Popular Vote

​Kansas Secretary Of State Kris Kobach, who is leading President Trump's commission on voter fraud, made a bald-faced attempt at rewriting history Wednesday afternoon. While discussing the commission with NBC's Katy Tur, Kobach said "we may never know the answer," when asked if he believed Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.

Q: Do you believe Hillary won the popular vote by three to five million votes?



Trump's voter fraud commission head: We may never know pic.twitter.com/FJPCJAq46c — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 19, 2017

Last year, President Trump claimed to have actually won the popular vote "if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally." Kobach denies that the commission is working to explicitly justify that claim.

Hillary Clinton won the popular won the popular vote in November's presidential election by around 3 million votes, according to the non-partisan Cook Political Report. It was the fourth time in US history that a presidential won the popular vote while losing the electoral college.



