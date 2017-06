Klay Thompson's Golden State Warriors may have just run away with their second NBA title in three years, but he still can't take anything for granted — lest he embarrass himself while trying to impress some players during a visit to China:

Klay Thompson went to China to show them what the talents of an NBA player look like in real life pic.twitter.com/DdxZFJ5ZUv — Ben B (@guga31bb) June 24, 2017

Stick to the three point line, Klay. ​





[Via Ben B on Twitter]