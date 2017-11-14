LATE NIGHT ROUND UP

Celebrities Roasted Jimmy Kimmel With Mean Tweets For His 50th Birthday

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning. 

First off, Jimmy Kimmel turned 50 yesterday (happy birthday Jimmy!) So, in his honor, a bunch of celebrity friends crashed the show to do a special Kimmel-only version of the mean tweets segment:

 Jimmy Kimmel Live


On "The Late Show," Stephen Colbert sat down with former Vice President Joe Biden for a long (27 minutes!) and fascinating interview:

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


Taylor Swift debuted her new song, "New Year's Day" on "The Tonight Show":

 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon


Meanwhile, Seth Meyers zoomed in on new Roy Moore sexual misconduct allegations and President Trump's increasingly cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin:

 Late Night with Seth Meyers


Finally, Jordan Klepper of "The Opposition" went down to Puerto Rico to gauge how well the recovery from Hurricane Maria is going (not well):

 Comedy Central


Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

