Kid Rock Tells Howard Stern: 'Fuck No I'm Not Running For Senate'









This summer, Kid Rock launched kidrockforsenate.com, sparking what would become months of speculation about a potential run against Democrat Debbie Stabenow for her Michigan Senate seat. Tuesday, Rock appeared on The Howard Stern Show to emphatically announce that he is not actually running for the position.

"Fuck no I'm not running for Senate, Rock told Stern. "I'm releasing a new album, I'm going on tour too."

Rock explained that he decided to "roll with it" after his name was initially floated in February by a Tea Party activist at Michigan's Republican Convention.

Rock mocked the public's reaction to his campaign, saying he was automatically perceived to be bigoted, sarcastically saying "I am the Klan wizard!"

