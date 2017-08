​Kermit The Frog has a new voice, and luckily, it's very similar to his old one. On Monday, Matt Vogel made his debut as the new voice of the classic Muppets character in an episode of "Muppets Thought Of The Week" on YouTube.

Vogel is the third person to voice the character, after Kermit's old voice-owner, Steve Whitmire, had a messy break-up with Disney.

Watch the episode featuring the new voice of Kermit below:

