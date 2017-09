​Ken Block is renowned for his Gymkhana series, where he executes some absurd driving and drifting skills on compact courses. Now he's taking on the hillclimb, charging up 14,000-foot Pikes Peak in his 1,400-horsepower twin-turbo methanol fueled 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR V2. It's beautiful:





In a preview of the video last week, Ken Block's Hoonigan YouTube channel pointed out how close Block was to sliding off the side of the mountain — as another racer did a few years ago: