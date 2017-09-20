Jimmy Kimmel Absolutely Roasts Senator Bill Cassidy For His Crappy Healthcare Bill

Jimmy Kimmel, who usually sits toward the middle of the late night political spectrum between Colbert and Fallon, is very unhappy about the Republicans new healthcare bill. Here's monologue roasting the Graham-Cassidy bill, and its namesake, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy:





Let's back up. In May, Kimmel's wife gave birth to a new baby son, Billy Kimmel, who required emergency open-heart surgery to survive. After he returned to the show, he gave an impassioned plea for universal healthcare on air. The next day, he defended his comments and interviewed Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy:





The Jimmy Kimmel test isn't just something people say on talk shows by the way. Here's Senator Al Franken bringing it up in a speech about the Graham-Cassidy bill:





