HEALTHCARE POLICY LIVE

Jimmy Kimmel Absolutely Roasts Senator Bill Cassidy For His Crappy Healthcare Bill

Jimmy Kimmel, who usually sits toward the middle of the late night political spectrum between Colbert and Fallon, is very unhappy about the Republicans new healthcare bill. Here's monologue roasting the Graham-Cassidy bill, and its namesake, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy:

 Jimmy Kimmel Live


Let's back up. In May, Kimmel's wife gave birth to a new baby son, Billy Kimmel, who required emergency open-heart surgery to survive. After he returned to the show, he gave an impassioned plea for universal healthcare on air. The next day, he defended his comments and interviewed Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy:

 Jimmy Kimmel Live


The Jimmy Kimmel test isn't just something people say on talk shows by the way. Here's Senator Al Franken bringing it up in a speech about the Graham-Cassidy bill:

 Michael McIntee


For more information about the Graham-Cassidy bill, check out our explainer here.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
IF THESE ARCHIVES COULD TALK

0 diggs villagevoice.com
I was told that the most interesting man in the world works in the archives division of the New York Public Library, and so I went there, one morning this summer, to meet him.
SECURITY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Still Writing Down Your Passwords? Stop That

5 diggs dashlane.com
With all the accounts you have, remembering every single password is impossible. Dashlane protects your passwords and creates an easy, secure way to access all of your accounts on any device you own. And its free.