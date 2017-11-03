Parents Tell Their Kids They Ate All Their Halloween Candy

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.



Jennifer Lawrence subbed in as late-night host for Jimmy Kimmel last night, introducing the evergreen segment "I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy." Per usual, it was comedy gold.





Jennifer was also her ever-irreverent self in an interview with Kim Kardashian, asking the celeb if she farts and who in the Kardashian clan lost their virginity first. Can JLaw be a late night fixture, please?





The boys of "Stranger Things" stopped by "The Tonight Show" to show off their '80s inspired dance moves.





Keegan-Michael Key also made an appearance on "Fallon" as a Houston Astro whose face keeps getting mobbed with world series confetti.





The cast of "Thor: Ragnarok" stormed a movie theater to give the crowd a low-budget reenactment of the film.





And, finally, Seth Meyers skewered Trump for his complete lack of understanding of the GOP tax plan.











