GOP Senator Announces Retirement, Blasts Trump In Senate Floor Speech

On Tuesday, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake announced that he will be retiring from the Senate when his term ends in 2018. Shortly after the news broke, Flake took to the Senate floor to deliver a speech that, although it did not mention President Trump by name, was unmistakably targeted at him. You can watch the speech below, and read the full text of his remarks here:

One of the key passages from Flake's speech:



Our allies are now looking elsewhere for leadership. Why are they doing this? None of this is normal. And what do we as United States Senators have to say about it?

The principles that underlie our politics, the values of our founding, are too vital to our identity and to our survival to allow them to be compromised by the requirements of politics. Because politics can make us silent when we should speak, and silence can equal complicity. I have children and grandchildren to answer to, and so, Mr. President, I will not be complicit.​



