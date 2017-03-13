What The Heck Is Going On With These Jeans?

Here at Digg, we like to bring you the best stuff on the internet​. But sometimes, we also have to show you the worst stuff, so you can be aware of the evil that exists in the world.

Like these jeans.





These ridiculous pants pose a lot of questions: What are they? Why are they?





Some more questions: Who are these for? Are they machine washable? What's up with the knee thing there? How would dogs wear them?





The answers to some of these questions lie at Nordstorm's website, where you can get your own pair of these "Clear Knee Mom Jeans" for $95, or a pair of normal jeans with normal holes in the knees for $85.

But according to the reviews, it might be worth spending the extra $10.





Alright, never mind what we said before about these being the "worst." We just added a pair to our cart.





[Via @imbeccable]