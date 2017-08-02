SEPARATING THE KNOTS FROM THE CANNOTS

The Finger Challenge Is The Silly Internet Challenge We Needed This Week

Wednesday afternoon, BuzzFeed editor Jessica Lima tweeted this curious, provocative photo:

 

This funky fingers challenge, which is currently blowing up in Japan, might be the perfect viral internet prompt. Here's why: it's a weird, fun thing that anyone with fingers can easily attempt (and upload a photo of said attempt) in, like, 30 seconds.

Finally, it's pretty dang hard. Here are some attempts we've seen on Twitter/among the Digg staff.

A reply to Lima's original tweet:

 


Here's an attempt by a Digg staffer who requested anonymity:

 Anonymous Digg Staffer


Another Lima reply: 

 


And this is Digg's Head of Editorial and resident finger challenge champion, Dan Fallon (pictured here with his cat, right):

 Dan Fallon


As for this blogger, I'd like to go on the record saying that I don't like this hands business. 

But that's likely because I can't really do it.

 


Can you do this thing? Tweet a photo of your best attempt to @Digg.

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.