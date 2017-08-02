The Finger Challenge Is The Silly Internet Challenge We Needed This Week

SEPARATING THE KNOTS FROM THE CANNOTS

Wednesday afternoon, BuzzFeed editor Jessica Lima tweeted this curious, provocative photo:

Today I discovered I can do THIS with my left hand. Send me your pics if you can do it too! pic.twitter.com/gL4dohHzOF — Jessica Lima (@jessicalima) August 2, 2017

This funky fingers challenge, which is currently blowing up in Japan, might be the perfect viral internet prompt. Here's why: it's a weird, fun thing that anyone with fingers can easily attempt (and upload a photo of said attempt) in, like, 30 seconds.



Finally, it's pretty dang hard. Here are some attempts we've seen on Twitter/among the Digg staff.

A reply to Lima's original tweet:

whaaat this is literally the closest I could get pic.twitter.com/UTiz521i3G — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneKSmith) August 2, 2017





Here's an attempt by a Digg staffer who requested anonymity:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/91aa62093852420ab4f8ed22d15edd99_03af84a7e7a6421db4125e25c29bea42_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;





Another Lima reply:





And this is Digg's Head of Editorial and resident finger challenge champion, Dan Fallon (pictured here with his cat, right):

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f396580f75b641578a9929d233eb5298_03af84a7e7a6421db4125e25c29bea42_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;





As for this blogger, I'd like to go on the record saying that I don't like this hands business.

But that's likely because I can't really do it.



&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0ab0494b03dd4b679a0cd51c83418439_03af84a7e7a6421db4125e25c29bea42_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;





Can you do this thing? Tweet a photo of your best attempt to @Digg.