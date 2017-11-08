THE MADNESS IS ALREADY UPON US

College Freshman Throws Down An Insanely Athletic Reverse Putback Dunk

If you thought you could only find exciting, athletic, highlight plays in the NBA and maaaybe at a few select marquee college basketball programs, you are very, very wrong.

Take a look at this unbelievable dunk straight out of Indiana Wesleyan University, a Division II school that plays in the Crossroads League of the NAIA (AKA, not a blue-blood basketball school):

 


Yeah. We know. Here's the kid who did it:

 

Grant Smith may be a 180-pound freshman at a small Evangelical Christian college in the middle of Indiana. But he also may be a candidate for dunk of the year. 

Fear him.


[Via IWU Wildcats]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

Trending Tech Stories

IT'S NOT ALWAYS THAT GREEN

6 diggs atlasobscura.com
In January 1998, National Geographic photographer Charles O’Rear was driving down Highway 121 through Napa Valley to see his girlfriend in San Francisco just as he’d done plenty of times before. But this time the view caught his eye.