College Freshman Throws Down An Insanely Athletic Reverse Putback Dunk

THE MADNESS IS ALREADY UPON US

If you thought you could only find exciting, athletic, highlight plays in the NBA and maaaybe at a few select marquee college basketball programs, you are very, very wrong.

Take a look at this unbelievable dunk straight out of Indiana Wesleyan University, a Division II school that plays in the Crossroads League of the NAIA (AKA, not a blue-blood basketball school):



Yeah. We know. Here's the kid who did it:

Grant Smith may be a 180-pound freshman at a small Evangelical Christian college in the middle of Indiana. But he also may be a candidate for dunk of the year.

Fear him.





