College Freshman Throws Down An Insanely Athletic Reverse Putback Dunk

If you thought you could only find exciting, athletic, highlight plays in the NBA and maaaybe at a few select marquee college basketball programs, you are very, very wrong.
Take a look at this unbelievable dunk straight out of Indiana Wesleyan University, a Division II school that plays in the Crossroads League of the NAIA (AKA, not a blue-blood basketball school):
Yeah. We know. Here's the kid who did it:
Grant Smith may be a 180-pound freshman at a small Evangelical Christian college in the middle of Indiana. But he also may be a candidate for dunk of the year.
Fear him.
[Via IWU Wildcats]