Trump's First Wife And Melania Trump Are Fighting Over The Title Of 'First Lady'


In a bizarre interview with Good Morning America meant to promote her new book, "Raising Trump," Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, told Amy Robach that she speaks to President Trump every 14 days, but that she won't call the White House directly as to not "cause jealousy" with Melania Trump — "I'm basically first Trump wife, okay? I'm first lady, okay?"

Melania's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham replied to the statement saying "There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention seeking and self-serving noise."

In the interview, Ivana took "full credit" for raising Donald Trump Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump, saying "it was only when they were 18 years old that he could communicate with them because he could start to talk business with them."

Ivana commented on Trump's social media use, saying "sometimes I tell him just don't speak that much," but she also supported the tweets, saying they offer a more direct form of communication between Trump and the world.

Ivana Trump and Donald Trump divorced in 1992 after Ivana claimed Donald Trump had an affair and sexually assaulted her.  

