What To Know About The Trump Administration's Efforts To Prevent A Teen Immigrant From Getting An Abortion

The Trump administration is engaged in yet another a legal battle with the ACLU, this time over a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant's right to an abortion. "Jane Doe," as the Central American teen is being called in court documents, was detained after crossing the border in early September, and shortly thereafter discovered she was pregnant. She has been trying to get an abortion for several weeks, but the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees her care in a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Texas, has refused to allow her to get it — and the clock is ticking. Here's what we know.

Jane Doe Got A Judge's Permission To Get An Abortion In September

Doe had to jump through multiple hoops to arrange for an abortion, including getting a judge's permission to get around Texas' parental consent law and securing money from a local abortion fund. A legal nonprofit called Jane's Due Process, which represents pregnant minors in Texas, helped Doe do everything necessary in order to set up an appointment in late September.

[Jane's Due Process legal director Susan] Hays said Doe already has the court authorization required for the procedure itself. Under Texas law, minors need their parents' permission or a court order to get an abortion.

"On Sept. 28, she was scheduled to go get her options counseling and state law-mandated sonogram by the same physician that will perform the abortion," Hays said. The young woman was scheduled for an abortion the next day.

[The Texas Tribune]

The Office Of Refugee Resettlement Refused To Allow Her To Get The Abortion

E. Scott Lloyd, who was appointed to lead the Office of Refugee Resettlement (a program within the Department of Health and Human Services) in March, has spent his short tenure trying to prevent pregnant detainees from getting abortions.

E. Scott Lloyd had little professional experience with refugees when Trump put him in charge of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which falls under the Department of Health and Human Services, in March. He did, however, have a long history of anti-abortion activism, and had written several articles decrying birth control. (One piece was subtitled, "Why You Can't Be Pro-Life and Pro-Contraception.")...

Brigitte Amiri of the A.C.L.U., the lead attorney on Doe's case, told me that at any one time, several hundred to a thousand pregnant unaccompanied minors are in U.S. custody. Under Lloyd, O.R.R. has banned shelters from helping any of these girls get abortions, instead mandating that they receive "life-affirming options counseling."



[The New York Times]

The federally funded shelter where Doe is being detained has not only refused to take her to her appointments with an abortion provider. It has also reportedly taken her to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center to get an unwanted ultrasound, called her abusive mother in her home country to tell her about her daughter's pregnancy, put her under constant one-on-one supervision and barred her from performing any physical activity. In an email sent in mid-October, Lloyd wrote that Doe's "unborn child is a child [in] our care" and instructed that Doe "should not be meeting with an attorney regarding her termination."

The ACLU Took On Doe's Case And Won A Ruling That HHS Must Allow Her To Get The Abortion

The ACLU asked a federal district court to issue an emergency restraining order against the government so that Doe could get the abortion she wants. Although HHS argued that "there is no constitutional right" to an abortion for immigrant minors in federal custody, United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled in Doe's favor, ordering the government to let her visit an abortion provider.

Chutkan said the teen's immigration status was irrelevant and that she still had constitutional rights. She wrote that the teen will "suffer irreparable injury," including health risks, if the government interferes with her abortion plans. Chutkan also barred the government from forcing the teen to reveal her abortion decision to anyone or retaliating against her or the federally funded shelter housing her in Texas. She did not immediately act on an ACLU request to apply her ruling to other minors in federal custody.



[The Washington Post]

On October 20, A Federal Appeals Court Ruled That ​HHS Must Find A Sponsor For Doe By The End Of October

The Trump administration appealed Chutkan's decision to a three-judge panel of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, which punted in a 2-1 decision. In order to avoid making setting any precedents that could be applied to other cases, the appeals court agreed to let HHS find a sponsor for Doe by the end of the month. By that time, Doe will be 16 weeks and 5 days pregnant; elective abortions after 20 weeks are illegal in Texas.

[Judge Brett] Kavanaugh appeared determined to find a narrow way to settle the issue. He repeatedly questioned whether Jane Doe could be released to a sponsor and then have an abortion.

"We're being pushed in a span of 24 hours to make a sweeping constitutional ruling in one direction or another," he said. "And when that happens the Supreme Court and this court look for — are there other avenues to resolving a dispute short of that, initially, and it seems to me in this case, if she were released to a sponsor, that would solve the government’s objection."



[The Hill]



The ACLU Is Asking For An Emergency Review Allowing Doe To Get The Abortion Now

Late on Sunday night, the ACLU asked the full DC Circuit Court of Appeals — which comprises 10 judges, most of whom were appointed by Democrats — to review the panel's ruling and allow Doe to get the abortion immediately. Reviews of panel decisions by the full court, which are known as "en banc" hearings, are rare.

"Every additional day she must remain pregnant against her will places a severe strain on J.D., both physically and emotionally. Every additional week the government delays her abortion increases the risks associated with the procedure," the teen's attorneys wrote in the petition for en banc review filed with the D.C. Circuit just after 10 P.M. Eastern Time Sunday. "In a matter of weeks, J.D. will no longer be able to get an abortion at all, and the government will have forced J.D. to have a child against her will."



[Politico]