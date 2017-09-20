Here's What Hurricane Maria Is Doing To Puerto Rico

​Hurricane Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning. With winds reaching 155 miles per hour, the storm is the first Category 4 hurricane to strike the US territory since 1932. Nine people had already died on the island nation of Dominica and the French region of Guadeloupe by the time Maria hit Puerto Rico. Here's what we know about Maria's impact on Puerto Rico.

Maria Is The Third Strongest Hurricane Ever To Make Landfall In The US

Maria hit Puerto Rico with extremely low air pressure, making it one of the strongest hurricanes ever to affect the United States.

Previously a Category 5 storm with 175 mph winds, Maria hit Puerto Rico as the third strongest storm to make landfall in the United States based on a key measurement that meteorologists use: air pressure. The lower the central pressure a storm the stronger it is and Maria's pressure was 917 millibars, lower than Irma's U.S. landfall of 929 millibars in the Florida Keys earlier this month.



Satellite images show Maria completely enveloping the main island of Puerto Rico this morning.

#GOES16 visible loop of Cat 4 Hurricane #Maria as the center passes over #PuertoRico. Max sustained winds are at 145 MPH. pic.twitter.com/BQYflfFfCX — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 20, 2017

Thousands Of Puerto Rico's 3.4 Million Residents Evacuated Ahead Of The Storm

Thousands of Puerto Ricans headed to 500 emergency shelters to ride out the storm, with governor Ricardo Rosselló tweeting early Wednesday morning, "As of 2:30 a.m. we count 10,059 refugees and 189 pets (in shelters)" (per CNN's translation). He later said the real number of people in shelters was likely higher, according to The New York Times. The evacuations followed an ominous warning from another official.

As Maria approached, Héctor Pesquera, Puerto Rico's chief public safety official, said those in low-lying areas needed to evacuate or they would die. "I don't know how to make this any clearer," he told Telemundo, NBC's Spanish-language network.



The Storm Quickly Knocked Out Power To The Entire Island

Wednesday afternoon, officials said that the entire island was without electricity.

Abner Gómez, head of the disaster management agency, said the hurricane had damaged "everything in it's path".

None of the customers of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority had any electricity, he said.

"The information we received is not encouraging," he told a briefing, urging people to stay in their homes.

The hurricane comes at a time when the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority is already in bad shape.

The utility filed for bankruptcy in July, after years of underinvestment that yielded a system it called "degraded and unsafe." ...



The island could be faced with outages for weeks, straining the resources of a utility whose power plants have a median age of 44 years, compared with an industry average of 18 years, and more frequent power outages. PREPA said in a draft fiscal plan released in April that "years of underinvestment have led to severe degradation of infrastructure."



Photos And Videos Show Devastating Flooding Across Puerto Rico

The National Hurricane Center warned of catastrophic flooding.

The Hurricane Center warned that the rain — possibly exceeding 25 inches in some places — may "prompt numerous evacuations and rescues" and "enter numerous structures within multiple communities," adding that streets and parking lots may "become rivers of raging water" and warning some structures will become "uninhabitable or washed away."



Images and footages emerging from Puerto Rico confirm that much of the island is facing extreme flooding. This video from the Holiday Inn in San Juan shows a major thoroughfare converted into a river as violent winds blow:

A video from Guayama, on the southern coast of Puerto Rico, shows dangerously deep, fast-moving floodwaters.

This #Maria footage is from Guayama, Puerto Rico —The same town where an uncovered, 5-story pile of toxic coal ash sits pic.twitter.com/qB0w8lTsMQ — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) September 20, 2017

A similar scene in the central eastern town of Gurabo leaves little doubt that Maria is leaving enormous destruction in its wake.







