How To Protect Your Identity During Security Hacks & Breaches

​From international ransomware attacks that hold your personal files (and data) hostage, to the recent Equifax breach that compromised a whopping 143 million American consumers' private data — it might seem like the once wide open plains of the internet feel more like a minefield these days.

You wouldn't be totally incorrect in that assumption. The more actions, data and time we spend online, the more people are going to try to take advantage of these transmissions. And whether that's the government trying to keep an eye on what you're looking up at 3 am, companies aggressively targeting you for advertising, or malicious hacking groups looking to take advantage of whatever you're filling out on forms, the threats don't seem to end.

Let's focus on the nefarious: why are people getting hacked? Here are a few causes:

1. Your Personal Computer Security Is Poor

If you don't have anti-virus software and/or anti-malware on your computer, your saved information for logins and websites (including the ones to your bank, email and more) could get hacked. Then your own credentials could be used against you, whether you accidentally logged into a compromised website, used infected software, or got your information hijacked by a bot.

2. Third-Party Problems

Lots of websites use plugins, widgets and other integrated components for functionality. But if those plugins aren't updated, that could make the website and your browsing vulnerable.

3. Vulnerabilities Inside Applications

Obviously, the most popular applications and platforms can fall prey to attack. Just look at the Equifax breach. It's tough for hackers to penetrate robust systems, but in the event that it happens, it can lead to a windfall. In those instances, it's better to have taken proactive measures to protect yourself.

