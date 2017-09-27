Here's How To Get 280 Characters On Twitter, If You Don't Have Them Already

​Yesterday, Twitter announced that it is expanding its character limit from 140 to 280 for "a small group" of users, which founder Jack Dorsey debuted (with a rather wordy tweet):

This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu — jack (@jack) September 26, 2017

If you aren't a member of that small group, you might be feeling a jealous of the users who are now writing very long tweets. What do they have that you don't? Don't you deserve to share your thoughts in twice-as-long fragments with the world?



You sure do! And now you can, because web developer Juliette Pretot made a handy and easy-to-use bookmark that overrides Twitter's character limit for those who are still in 140-character prison. All you have to do is drag and drop a bit of code onto your bookmarks bar, go to Tweetdeck (the web version) and start tweeting those extra-long missives. Get out there and have fun — but use your newfound superpower wisely.

[Juliette Pretot]