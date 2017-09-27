START TWEETING SOME LONG-ASS TWEETS

Here's How To Get 280 Characters On Twitter, If You Don't Have Them Already

​Yesterday, Twitter announced that it is expanding its character limit from 140 to 280 for "a small group" of users, which founder Jack Dorsey debuted (with a rather wordy tweet):

 

If you aren't a member of that small group, you might be feeling a jealous of the users who are now writing very long tweets. What do they have that you don't? Don't you deserve to share your thoughts in twice-as-long fragments with the world?

You sure do! And now you can, because web developer Juliette Pretot made a handy and easy-to-use bookmark that overrides Twitter's character limit for those who are still in 140-character prison. All you have to do is drag and drop a bit of code onto your bookmarks bar, go to Tweetdeck (the web version) and start tweeting those extra-long missives. Get out there and have fun — but use your newfound superpower wisely.

[Juliette Pretot]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
OTTO ODDITY

4 diggs wired.com
Many people in Silicon Valley believe in the Singularity — the day in our near future when computers will surpass humans in intelligence and kick off a feedback loop of unfathomable change. When that day comes, the engineer at the heart of the Uber/Waymo showdown will be firmly on the side of the machines.
SMILES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Millennials Are Killing Braces (JK, But These Are Great)

12 diggs smiledirectclub.com
If you’re a grown adult who wants a straighter smile but sure as hell doesn’t want braces, try SmileDirectClub. Their aligners are invisible, affordable, and shipped straight to your door. Use the promo code YOUDIGG for a free scan or 50% off your at-home impression kit.

Trending Tech Stories