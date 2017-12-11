21 Gifts Your Mom Actually Wants

Touchscreen gloves, a magic air fryer, and other gifts she genuinely wants. So take that gift-wrapped Yankee Candle in your hand and throw it in the trash.

Blundstones are comfortable, durable and warm as heck. Mom will want to wear them everyday. As will you.

The Instant Pot is an all-in-one pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker that uniformly cooks food in a flash. Recipes that take all day in a slow cooker are ready in just 90 minutes with this thing. Your mom's gonna flip.

The LithiumCard Battery Is An Engineering Marvel

This portable battery packs tons of power in a package no thicker than 5 credit cards.

For around $20, these medium-size pouches look and feel luxe. The Medium sizes work well for kindles, the larger ones are good for small laptops and the pen cases are great for brushes or makeup.

The Most Relaxing Eye Mask

It feels incredible, the frictionless texture prevents wrinkles and it’s filled with lavender. Basically, it’s a trip to the spa she can wear every night.

Any human with dry winter skin will love this gift. You’ll love that it’s less than $10.





This insanely popular air fryer has patented design that lets you get your food crispy without actually having to fry it. It also works as a roaster and steamer and is 20% off on Amazon right now.

We love just about everything Atlas Obscura does, particularly this $10 page-a-day calendar.

And particularly affordable, considering how dang chic they look.





They're leather with cashmere lining to boot! All for $35.

This $50 juicer works very well for the money.

Rosetta Stone is notoriously expensive, but that's because it's a dang good product. Help mom learn a language with the best of the best.

The gift of a kinder wake up call is priceless.

These wireless bluetooth headphones have a sleek and lightweight design with easy-to-use volume controls. The real star feature here is the retractable cables that easily allow the headphones themselves to be stored directly in the set.

Essentially, it turns your smartphone into a DSLR camera. For $25.

This diffuser is like a candle, but better. Not only does it pump out smell goods, it also serves as a humidifier, air purifier, and alarm clock.

Your mother deserves to be drinking wine that doesn’t taste like it came from a Walgreens. This purifier removes sulfites and sediment, bringing whatever wine you’re drinking back to its natural state.

If your mom is a good mom, this mug is for her.

If one of your siblings happens to have four legs and fur, this Furbo dog camera is the way to go. It lets your mom check in on her fur baby and even release dog treats on command.

Put it on your lips, a burn, a bug bite, you name it!

This (~French~) skin essentials gift set is only $20, and includes lots of creams and lotions that will make her feel fancy.









