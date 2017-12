AND PROBABLY NEVER WILL AGAIN

Hofstra found themselves down 2 points to Monmouth, with 1 free throw and 5.1 seconds remaining, so they employed the ol' "miss the free throw on purpose and try to get a tip in to tie things up." But they went one better than tying things up:

MBB: #Hofstra’s game-winning three-pointer from Jalen Ray (assist from Stafford Trueheart) earned the #1 spot on @espn Top Plays tonight. Go Pride! #RoarWithPride pic.twitter.com/WGyijkW8O9 — Hofstra Basketball (@HofstraMBB) December 7, 2017

You might never see something like this again, so watch it a few times.

[Via SportsCenter]