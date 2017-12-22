UHHHHH

US Ambassador Calls Reporter's Question 'Fake News,' Then Claims He Never Said 'Fake News' When Reporter Plays Clip Proving Him Wrong

Pete Hoekstra, who was born in the Netherlands and served in Congress as a Republican representative for Michigan's 2nd district, is the current US ambassador to the Netherlands. 

In the past, Hoekstra has warned about the threat of Islam in Europe, including asserting that there are dangerous "no-go zones" in the Netherlands. In fact, he's done so on video, which he apparently forgot about before accusing a reporter of "fake news" for asking him about it: 

 

But hey, maybe he forgot that he used the phrase "no-go zones." He's a busy guy. On the other hand, claiming seconds later that he never used the words "fake news" to describe the reporter's question... that takes some chutzpah. 


[Via Twitter]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
STOP BOMBING YOURSELF

4 diggs Quartz
New research suggests that the hidden cost of developing nuclear weapons were far larger than previous estimates, with radioactive fallout responsible for 340,000 to 690,000 American deaths from 1951 to 1973.

The Best Long Reads