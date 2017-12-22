US Ambassador Calls Reporter's Question 'Fake News,' Then Claims He Never Said 'Fake News' When Reporter Plays Clip Proving Him Wrong

Pete Hoekstra, who was born in the Netherlands and served in Congress as a Republican representative for Michigan's 2nd district, is the current US ambassador to the Netherlands.

In the past, Hoekstra has warned about the threat of Islam in Europe, including asserting that there are dangerous "no-go zones" in the Netherlands. In fact, he's done so on video, which he apparently forgot about before accusing a reporter of "fake news" for asking him about it:

Just perfect.

Dutch journalist to new US Ambassador: you said there were 'no go zones' in Netherlands, where are they?

Ambassador: That's fake news, I didn't say that

Journalist: We can show you that clip now.

Ambassador: Err 😳🤥 pic.twitter.com/8ohIOzmYAc — Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) December 22, 2017

But hey, maybe he forgot that he used the phrase "no-go zones." He's a busy guy. On the other hand, claiming seconds later that he never used the words "fake news" to describe the reporter's question... that takes some chutzpah.





[Via Twitter]