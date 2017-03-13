The History Of American Alcohol Consumption, Charted

If you've ever wondered about how many gallons of alcohol Americans drink per person every year, graphs from VinePair might help you answer that question. According to chart below, the average American drank around one gallon of beer in 2013, which is lower than the 1.5 gallon Americans drank in the 1910s. Not surprisingly, there's a sharp drop in alcohol consumption from the 1920s to early 1930s thanks to Prohibition.





What type of alcohol has Americans consumed the most since 1860? Turns out it's a good ol' pint of beer. The chart shows that Americans have always favored beer in their drinking, although beer's share has been shrinking since a peak in the early '90s:





[Via VinePair]