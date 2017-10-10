THE HITS KEEP COMING

Email Prankster Strikes Again, Fooling Harvey Weinstein's Legal Team

​Email prankster @SINON_REBORN is on a hot streak like no other, having fooled Breitbart editors, Jared Kushner's lawyer and others in recent weeks. 

Always one to seize on current events (namely, the most recent sets of allegations against Harvey Weinstein), SINON_REBORN today released a set of emails he shared with two recently-departed members of Harvey Weinstein's legal team, Lisa Bloom and Lanny Davis, where he posed as Weinstein. In a third exchange, he posed as former Obama adviser Anita Dunn (who helped Weinstein prep for the release of the initial NYT story), emailing the real Weinstein to check in. 

Fake Weinstein <> Lisa Bloom  

Lisa Bloom, along with Lanny Davis, left Weinstein's legal team on Saturday, October 7th. Still, she responded amicably to the fake Weinstein, but was honest that the latest allegations were "far more serious" than she realized:

 


Fake Weinstein <> Lanny Davis 

Davis, meanwhile, was apologetic and told Weinstein "how sorry I am [sic] was for your pain":

 

Fake Anita Dunn <> Weinstein 

Dunn has reportedly helped Weinstein strategize his response to the allegations, but the prankster wasn't able to get much out of Weinstein:

 


Friendly reminder folks: don't respond to emails from @mail.com accounts.

 

 


[@SINON_REBORN]


