​While there's something delightful about watching a magic trick and being completely bewildered, it's also really enjoyable to watch someone ruin the secrets behind the tricks in real time:

Prankster Reveals His Magician Friend's New Tricks With No Mercy





The magic is fake, but the magician breaking the bottle over his friend's head looks pretty real?

Funny Magic Spoiler Is Back With More Tricks





Levitating stick trick? Get outta here with that garbage:

Funny Prankster Reveals His Buddy's Magic Trick





[Pokerface Man via ViralVids]