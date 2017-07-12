Angry Neighbor Exacts His Revenge Over Google Maps

Oftentimes when a neighbor is acting especially heinous, the best way to vent one's frustrations is to talk smack about the offending party to the other victims in the neighborhood.

That apparently did not satisfy one resident of Sequim, Washington, who took it upon himself (via a strategic lawn care technique) to alert the entire world that his neighbor is an "A HOLE."

Exhibit A:

Yeah, that's exactly what it looks like. A man groomed the word "A HOLE" into the flora growing in his backyard, complete with an arrow pointing at the alleged asshole's house.

As for the feud's inciting incident, we can't be sure, though Select All points to this Peninsula Daily News story from 2009 about a horribly unpopular (and objectively ugly) two-story purple garage built at 135 W. Anderson Road (the plot of land to which the "A HOLE" arrow points).

Or maybe there's just a small hole in the lawn artist's yard, and he just wanted to let everyone know.





