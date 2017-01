Most goldfish live out their lives from the confines of a small glass prison. With this awesome invention, that wouldn't really change, but at least the tiny little fish would have a little control over where that prison is.

Well this has cheered me up. Someone has invented a car for a goldfish that can be driven around by its position in the tank. pic.twitter.com/TB1l5wkr9W — Stuart Rutherford (@doodlewhale) January 25, 2017





Swim little fish, swim toward freedom. It may seem at first like you'll never get there, but eventually you'll realize you were free all along.