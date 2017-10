​Glass bridges are scary. Seeing exactly how far you'd fall if the bridge were to break with every step will mess with anyone's head.

Which is why this prank on a glass bridge in China — where cracks are shown spreading across the bridge panels and loud cracking noises play, is something only a psychopath could dream up:

"Broken glass" special effects on a glass bridge along a cliff in North China's Hebei Province scare tourists pic.twitter.com/GHBZhNaGq7 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 9, 2017

The fact that this guy didn't have a heart attack is a miracle in and of itself, given that this is what the walkway overhangs:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6bc8ed04f88845428fd935fcc32ddf8b_2xwW17F_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





