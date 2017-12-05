24 Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Actually Are

Between your office secret santa, gifts for the fam, and wine for all those dang holiday parties, December is pretty, pretty, pretty expensive. These gifts will work for just about everyone on your list without sucker-punching your credit limit.​

Get six classic aromas for less than $15. Go all out and double-gift with this oil-diffusing humidifier.





And a smart outlet is a smart home.

Shade Tree glasses are made of responsibly-sourced wood, unlike most glasses which (after you inevitably lose them) end up in a landfill. Also shoutout to the Shade Tree team for throwing us an extra $5 off. (Use the promo code DIGG.)

And considerably cheaper than other models out there.

It works as well as GoPro’s base Hero model, but for around $40.

They sell a $58 version of this at that uppity boutique down the street, probably.

Cause they’re made by MoMa. Get it? Get it??

This box o’ beans is sourced from 20 of Seattle’s award-winning, small-batch roasters.

A Surprisingly Attractive Wall Organizer

Perfect for keeping all the random bits and bobs in place.

This portable battery packs tons of power in a package no thicker than 5 credit cards.

Jk it’s brass. But it’s also $15!

Any human with dry winter skin will love this gift. You’ll love that it’s less than $10.

Originally $100, you can grab it (and several other designs) now for $40.

A heck of a deal for the grill master in your life.

This 16-piece dinnerware set is ideal for anyone who’s just moved into a new apartment or who’s still using their random plates from college. Grab it now while it’s 50% off.

We present to you: the perfect gift.

They’re design-y without being a jerk about it.

It’s got an unprecedented level of control and stability, with four high-speed propellers and an HD camera.

It looks way better than throwing all your shit on that one chair.

Sleek design, storage AND room to kick your feet under.

Keep your fingeys warm while trying to figure out where in the hell your friend’s sister’s holiday party is.

This $50 juicer works very well for the money.

The alarm clock is $100. The gift of a kinder wake up call is priceless.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.