24 Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Actually Are

Between your office secret santa, gifts for the fam, and wine for all those dang holiday parties, December is pretty, pretty, pretty expensive. These gifts will work for just about everyone on your list without sucker-punching your credit limit.
An Aromatherapy Starter Kit
Get six classic aromas for less than $15. Go all out and double-gift with this oil-diffusing humidifier.
$15 Plugs That Turn Any Outlet Into A Smart Outlet
And a smart outlet is a smart home.
Sunglasses That Don’t Screw Up The Environment
Shade Tree glasses are made of responsibly-sourced wood, unlike most glasses which (after you inevitably lose them) end up in a landfill. Also shoutout to the Shade Tree team for throwing us an extra $5 off. (Use the promo code DIGG.)
This $16 Bullet Pen Is One Of The Highest Reviewed On Amazon
And considerably cheaper than other models out there.
An Action Cam Without The Action Cam Price Tag
It works as well as GoPro’s base Hero model, but for around $40.
This Mod Looking Soap Holder
They sell a $58 version of this at that uppity boutique down the street, probably.
These Coasters Should Be In A Museum
Cause they’re made by MoMa. Get it? Get it??
A Gift Win For The Coffee Snob In You Life
This box o’ beans is sourced from 20 of Seattle’s award-winning, small-batch roasters.
A Surprisingly Attractive Wall Organizer
Perfect for keeping all the random bits and bobs in place.
The LithiumCard Battery Is An Engineering Marvel
This portable battery packs tons of power in a package no thicker than 5 credit cards.
A Golden Lighter
Jk it’s brass. But it’s also $15!
Burt’s Bees Greatest Hits
Any human with dry winter skin will love this gift. You’ll love that it’s less than $10.
This Star Wars 3D Mega Lamp
Originally $100, you can grab it (and several other designs) now for $40.
16 Grill Tools For $26
A heck of a deal for the grill master in your life.
A Sleek Stoneware Set From Food & Wine
This 16-piece dinnerware set is ideal for anyone who’s just moved into a new apartment or who’s still using their random plates from college. Grab it now while it’s 50% off.
For The Outdoor Lover Who Also Loves Shots
We present to you: the perfect gift.
Cool Salt And Pepper Shakers
They’re design-y without being a jerk about it.
A $100 Drone That’s Easy To Fly
It’s got an unprecedented level of control and stability, with four high-speed propellers and an HD camera.
This $50 Ladder Is An Organizational God Send
It looks way better than throwing all your shit on that one chair.
This $38 Coffee Table Is Almost Too Good To Be True
Sleek design, storage AND room to kick your feet under.
Touchscreen Gloves That Actually Work
Keep your fingeys warm while trying to figure out where in the hell your friend’s sister’s holiday party is.
A Juicer That Isn’t Obnoxiously Expensive
This $50 juicer works very well for the money.
This Alarm Clock Is A Better Way To Wake Up
The alarm clock is $100. The gift of a kinder wake up call is priceless.
