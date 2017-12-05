DIGG PICKS

24 Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Actually Are

Between your office secret santa, gifts for the fam, and wine for all those dang holiday parties, December is pretty, pretty, pretty expensive. These gifts will work for just about everyone on your list without sucker-punching your credit limit.

An Aromatherapy Starter Kit

Get six classic aromas for less than $15. Go all out and double-gift with this oil-diffusing humidifier.

 


$15 Plugs That Turn Any Outlet Into A Smart Outlet

And a smart outlet is a smart home.

 

Sunglasses That Don’t Screw Up The Environment

Shade Tree glasses are made of responsibly-sourced wood, unlike most glasses which (after you inevitably lose them) end up in a landfill. Also shoutout to the Shade Tree team for throwing us an extra $5 off. (Use the promo code DIGG.)

 

This $16 Bullet Pen Is One Of The Highest Reviewed On Amazon

And considerably cheaper than other models out there.

 

An Action Cam Without The Action Cam Price Tag

It works as well as GoPro’s base Hero model, but for around $40.

 

This Mod Looking Soap Holder

They sell a $58 version of this at that uppity boutique down the street, probably.

 

These Coasters Should Be In A Museum

Cause they’re made by MoMa. Get it? Get it??

 

A Gift Win For The Coffee Snob In You Life

This box o’ beans is sourced from 20 of Seattle’s award-winning, small-batch roasters.

 

A Surprisingly Attractive Wall Organizer

Perfect for keeping all the random bits and bobs in place.

 

The LithiumCard Battery Is An Engineering Marvel

This portable battery packs tons of power in a package no thicker than 5 credit cards.

 

A Golden Lighter

Jk it’s brass. But it’s also $15!

 

Burt’s Bees Greatest Hits

Any human with dry winter skin will love this gift. You’ll love that it’s less than $10.

 

This Star Wars 3D Mega Lamp

Originally $100, you can grab it (and several other designs) now for $40.

 

16 Grill Tools For $26

A heck of a deal for the grill master in your life.

 

A Sleek Stoneware Set From Food & Wine

This 16-piece dinnerware set is ideal for anyone who’s just moved into a new apartment or who’s still using their random plates from college. Grab it now while it’s 50% off.

 

For The Outdoor Lover Who Also Loves Shots

We present to you: the perfect gift.

 

Cool Salt And Pepper Shakers

They’re design-y without being a jerk about it. 

 

A $100 Drone That’s Easy To Fly

It’s got an unprecedented level of control and stability, with four high-speed propellers and an HD camera.

 

This $50 Ladder Is An Organizational God Send

It looks way better than throwing all your shit on that one chair.

 

This $38 Coffee Table Is Almost Too Good To Be True

Sleek design, storage AND room to kick your feet under.

 

Touchscreen Gloves That Actually Work

Keep your fingeys warm while trying to figure out where in the hell your friend’s sister’s holiday party is.

 

A Juicer That Isn’t Obnoxiously Expensive

This $50 juicer works very well for the money.

 

This Alarm Clock Is A Better Way To Wake Up

The alarm clock is $100. The gift of a kinder wake up call is priceless.

 


