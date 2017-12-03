You Can 'Hear' This GIF, And It's Breaking Our Brains

GIFs! They're literally inescapable on the internet and, mercifully, they're silent. But just because they don't put out actual sound doesn't mean they're incapable of making us "hear" sound.
This fascinating GIF posted by Lisa DeBruine is one such GIF and it is messing with our heads (fair warning, it seems that the effect doesn't work for absolutely everyone):
It's a fascinating question, without a clear answer. One of the most likely reasons proposed in the responses: Your ears, preparing for the shockwave, close up to prevent damage — and that's the sound you hear:
The concept of a "GIF you can hear" isn't new (just google that phrase), but this is the most convincing one we've stumbled across.
[Via Twitter]