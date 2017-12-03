You Can 'Hear' This GIF, And It's Breaking Our Brains

​GIFs! They're literally inescapable on the internet and, mercifully, they're silent. But just because they don't put out actual sound doesn't mean they're incapable of making us "hear" sound.

This fascinating GIF posted by Lisa DeBruine is one such GIF and it is messing with our heads (fair warning, it seems that the effect doesn't work for absolutely everyone):

Does anyone in visual perception know why you can hear this gif? pic.twitter.com/mcT22Lzfkp — Lisa DeBruine 🏳️‍🌈 (@lisadebruine) December 2, 2017

It's a fascinating question, without a clear answer. One of the most likely reasons proposed in the responses: Your ears, preparing for the shockwave, close up to prevent damage — and that's the sound you hear:





That’s my perceptual experience, too. I can “squint” my ears voluntarily and it’s a similar feeling. — Lisa DeBruine 🏳️‍🌈 (@lisadebruine) December 3, 2017

That’s my leading hypothesis so far: https://t.co/OjHX84xs4C — Lisa DeBruine 🏳️‍🌈 (@lisadebruine) December 3, 2017

The concept of a "GIF you can hear" isn't new (just google that phrase), but this is the most convincing one we've stumbled across.







[Via Twitter]