WHAT THE HECK?

You Can 'Hear' This GIF, And It's Breaking Our Brains

​GIFs! They're literally inescapable on the internet and, mercifully, they're silent. But just because they don't put out actual sound doesn't mean they're incapable of making us "hear" sound. 

This fascinating GIF posted by Lisa DeBruine is one such GIF and it is messing with our heads (fair warning, it seems that the effect doesn't work for absolutely everyone):

 

It's a fascinating question, without a clear answer. One of the most likely reasons proposed in the responses: Your ears, preparing for the shockwave, close up to prevent damage — and that's the sound you hear:


 
 

The concept of a "GIF you can hear" isn't new (just google that phrase), but this is the most convincing one we've stumbled across. 


[Via Twitter]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

Trending Tech Stories