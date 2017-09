Last week, a dead leatherback sea turtle washed up on a beach in Calella, Spain, near Barcelona. Without exaggeration, it is the biggest turtle we've ever seen:

Giant Turtle Found on Catalan Beach

A Twitter video from an alternate angle confirms our first impression: this thing was big as hell:

Aparece muerta en la playa de #Calella una #tortuga de 200 quilos gigante





Leatherback turtles are the largest turtle species in the world, growing up to 7 feet long and 2,000 pounds.