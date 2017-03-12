Charting The Gender Gap In Science

BA chart from The Economist looks into how well-represented women are in the sciences. It turns out women are still largely a minority in scientific disciplines and gender equality (or the lack thereof) in these fields differ depending on what country you're in:





In recent years, women have accounted for a little over 40% of the researchers in the US. In Portugal and Brazil, they make up nearly half of the researchers, while in Japan, only one fifth of scientific researchers are female.





[Via The Economist]

