News Anchor Tries To Get A Panicked Reaction From A Floridian, Gets Schooled On How Hurricanes Work

​Let's get some things straight: despite the westward shift Hurricane Irma has taken over the past several hours, Florida residents should still prepare for dangerous winds and flooding. In the path of the hurricane, evacuation efforts and safe shelters are absolute musts.

That said, cable news networks always follow the same script when it comes to hurricanes: send a reporter out to find residents who haven't yet taken shelter or evacuated, get a confused or panicky soundbite from them and then have the reporter tell them to hunker down somewhere safe. This Florida guy wasn't about to play along:





Fox may have just interviewed the smartest man alive. pic.twitter.com/HerM2F1M9m — Barstool News (BNN) (@BarstoolNewsN) September 10, 2017

We certainly hope this guy is right about how the hurricane will affect his town. Either way, it seems like he'll probably know what to do if things take a turn for the worst.