One of the sure, comforting things in life is the feeling of solid ground under your feet. For some reason, the tile company responsible for this floor want to rob you of that feeling, making you distrust what your feet feel. It's very convincing, but this floor is flat:

Like our entrance floor made from tiles #sorrynotsorry 😂 pic.twitter.com/hk8b78uqND — Duncan Cook (@DuncanCook10) September 21, 2017

Luckily, if you can get to the other end, things get less spooky:

Correct, here is the view back the other way @casaceramica pic.twitter.com/c6LaVIw1sW — Duncan Cook (@DuncanCook10) September 22, 2017

The team behind the tiles posted a video of how things looked midway through installation, which ruins the illusion, but is interesting to see:

They are actual tiles pic.twitter.com/7HvTqz9jHP — Casa Ceramica (@casaceramica) September 22, 2017









