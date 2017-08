WE CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF THIS

​YouTuber Kaplamino is a genius when it comes to dominos and marble runs. His latest effort uses fire (matches, candles, sparklers, etc.) to power a chain reaction domino course, and it's incredibly inventive stuff:





We've previously highlighted Kaplamino's magnetized marble run, which was no less inventive and is well worth a watch (or another watch, if you've already seen it):