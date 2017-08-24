THIS IS GORGEOUS

Every Single Road In North America, Visualized

We've previously seen what every river basin in the US looks like in a single map, but what about every single road? Topi Tjukanov grabbed every single road in North America from OpenStreetMap and put together this beautiful map:  

 Topi Tjukanov/Reddit

Unsurprisingly, the open expanses of the West are less densely covered by roads than the coasts. As for the distinct outline of North Dakota, Tjukanov reports that it's the result of farm roads being tagged as actual roads in the state, unlike the rest of the country. 

Tjukanov has been creating other maps like this, including Germany (where you can sort of see the outline of East Germany):

 

And Scandinavia:

 



[Via Reddit]


All the roads and nothing but the roads [OC] from dataisbeautiful
 



