Every Single Road In North America, Visualized

We've previously seen what every river basin in the US looks like in a single map, but what about every single road? Topi Tjukanov grabbed every single road in North America from OpenStreetMap and put together this beautiful map:

Unsurprisingly, the open expanses of the West are less densely covered by roads than the coasts. As for the distinct outline of North Dakota, Tjukanov reports that it's the result of farm roads being tagged as actual roads in the state, unlike the rest of the country.

Tjukanov has been creating other maps like this, including Germany (where you can sort of see the outline of East Germany):

All #OpenStreetMap roads from Germany (and nothing else). Quite interesting that you can almost see the old East Germany from the data! pic.twitter.com/biEW4L4j9F — Topi Tjukanov (@tjukanov) August 23, 2017

And Scandinavia:

Few million row snapshot from freshly loaded @openstreetmap planet file showing nothing but roads from the data. pic.twitter.com/1FyhsNatDC — Topi Tjukanov (@tjukanov) August 23, 2017









[Via Reddit]













