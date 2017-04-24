What We Should Call It If France — And Every Other European Country — Leaves The EU

On Sunday, far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen came in a close second in the first round of voting for the French presidency, ​which means she's headed for a runoff with inexperienced centrist Emmanuel Macron. Le Pen has promised to renegotiate France's membership in the European Union and possibly hold a referendum on leaving the eurozone, so the results of the first round of the election have stoked fears of another Brexit-style crisis for the EU.

The best thing about Brexit, obviously, was the name, so let's look on the bright side: If France does vote to leave the EU, we'll have a lot of great options for groan-worthy puns and portmanteaux. Here's a map by Redditor Bezzleford (based on a Quartz list from last summer) of all the possible names for various countries' exit from the EU.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0a0499bfa52b4a20a867fe2cc25d0bd2_48b0b89ae37d4eb692822e4d552da990_1_post.png" alt="" />

Get excited about all the headlines containing some version of "AdiEU" in the event of a Le Pen win!

