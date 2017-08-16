You'll Either Love Or Hate EW's Map Of Every State's Most Iconic Movie

Today the fine folks at Entertainment Weekly released this spiffy looking map of the United States with a film pick for each state and the capital:
There's no way to come up with a list of 51 movies that everybody can agree upon, but add a little home-state pride in the mix and watch the opinions fly:
For what it's worth, an informal poll of the Digg office yielded these reactions:
- Louisiana: Should have been "Steel Magnolias."
- Oregon: "Stand By Me" is good, but it could've been "The Goonies," "Overboard," or "Quarterback Princess."
- New Jersey: What about "The Wrestler?"
- Indiana: "Hoosiers" would've been the easy pick, but "Breaking Away" is the correct choice. Well done, EW.
- Washington: "Twilight" is so, so wrong when you have "Sleepless In Seattle," "10 Things I Hate About You," "WarGames"...
- Oklahoma: Just going with "Oklahoma" is too easy when you have "Twister."