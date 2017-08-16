You'll Either Love Or Hate EW's Map Of Every State's Most Iconic Movie

​Today the fine folks at Entertainment Weekly released this spiffy looking map of the United States with a film pick for each state and the capital:









There's no way to come up with a list of 51 movies that everybody can agree upon, but add a little home-state pride in the mix and watch the opinions fly:





@EW lol that deliverance captures the "spirit" and "story" of my state — Devon (@devonshandsmelt) August 16, 2017





Connecticut should be Mystic Pizza 🍕 — Justine (@JustineSMarino) August 16, 2017





Um @EW why is national treasure not DC's movie I am scandalized https://t.co/8keL1VeDh9 — kate f. wagner🇺🇸🌹 (@mcmansionhell) August 16, 2017





For what it's worth, an informal poll of the Digg office yielded these reactions:

Louisiana: Should have been "Steel Magnolias."



Oregon: "Stand By Me" is good, but it could've been "The Goonies," "Overboard," or "Quarterback Princess."



New Jersey: What about "The Wrestler?"



Indiana: "Hoosiers" would've been the easy pick, but "Breaking Away" is the correct choice. Well done, EW.



Washington: "Twilight" is so, so wrong when you have "Sleepless In Seattle," "10 Things I Hate About You," "WarGames"...



Oklahoma: Just going with "Oklahoma" is too easy when you have "Twister."







[Entertainment Weekly]