A Letter From Today's Guest Editor

​Here’s the great thing about food stories, at least how we see them at Eater: They can be as serious, thought-provoking, and heart-wrenching or as silly, playful, and palate cleansing as you want them to be. My colleagues and I have thought about this quite a bit over the past few months, as we’ve learned many in our audience do want to read about how the A Day Without Immigrants protest shut down restaurants across the country, how food policy could change under Trump, how restaurants hire undocumented immigrants, how Obamacare could save the life of a restaurant worker with pre-existing conditions, and how food companies compete on family leave policies.

At the same time many in our audience come to Eater to escape the baffling news cycle. Thus, our history of pizza delivery men in pornos. An appreciation of a New Orleans sandwich. A look at the crazy strains of bread and vegetables a chef in New York invented. Or video of a pizza with a crust made of chicken.

Our stories selected here represent the diversity of what we do and recognize that our audience, like Digg’s, sometimes wants something fun, sometimes wants something serious, and more often than not is seeking a little of both. For the stories and videos that don’t fit into that dichotomy, both on and off Eater, we simply chose pieces that surprised and delighted us (like Vox.com’s epic treasure hunt in the American west).

If none of that sounds interesting, here’s an unsettling video of a Canadian chef dispatching a 13-pound lobster.

Happy eating.