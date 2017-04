Last Wednesday, NASA's Cassini orbiter shot a stunning picture of Earth through Saturn's rings. Falling between ring A (top) and F (bottom), Earth is just a baby speck of light — less than a pale blue dot. Cassini was 870 million miles away from Earth when the picture was taken.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f2b562468021474493e3ba2d500bee59_b04d0aaee0214727b6168e0c1e4ef220_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In a zoomed in and cropped version of the photo, some blurry pixels to the left of Earth show Earth's moon.





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/4380671859f74a2b9e2e0a2fef7b19d6_b04d0aaee0214727b6168e0c1e4ef220_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />