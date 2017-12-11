Visualizing The Unreal Size Of The Dutch East India Company At Its Peak

Much has been written about what company will be the first to break the $1 trillion market cap (Amazon or Apple are both good bets), but that barrier only remains unbroken for modern companies. The Dutch East India Company, which was around from 1602 to 1799, peaked at a market cap way, way, way above $1 trillion: $7.9 trillion, adjusted for inflation:





The company's peak valuation coincided with the peak of Tulip Mania, the first speculative bubble, when things got really out of hand:

Already by 1623, the sum of 12,000 guilders – considerably more than the value of a smart townhouse in Amsterdam – was offered to tempt one tulip connoisseur into parting with only 10 bulbs of the beautiful, and extremely rare, Semper Augustus – the most coveted tulip variety. It was not enough to secure a deal.



[BBC]





Of course, the Dutch East India Company had the advantage of being backed by the powerful Dutch empire, but still, damn. $7.9 trillion.





[Visual Capitalist]