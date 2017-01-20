Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration Is Today — Follow Along Here

Today marks the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States. Watch live coverage of the event above. And look back on highlights from the entire celebration below.

The Schedule

This afternoon's swearing-in will last an hour, with a handful of speakers and ceremonies.

— 11:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks

— 11:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

— 11:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

— 11:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

— 11:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

— 11:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

— 12:12 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

— 12:18 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

Donald Trump Is Sworn In As America's 45th President

Watch: Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th President of the United States #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/zZNmeWgRBB — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2017





Trump Gives His Inaugural Crowd A Thumbs Up

Protesters Blockade Entrances To Inauguration

Throughout the day, protesters have been creating human blockades in front of entrances to the inauguration.

Police lined up behind blockade and forced them forward, currently holding the line so attendees can come around pic.twitter.com/hJ4elUitSV — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) January 20, 2017

Protesters Surrounded Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones

Upon Alex Jones attempting to enter the inauguration, protesters surrounded him and blockaded his entrance.

Alex Jones escorted by police out of Movement for Black Lives #inauguration checkpoint blockade #DisruptJ20 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/c0X8Yv3yys — Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 20, 2017





The Obamas Greet The Trumps Ahead Of The Inauguration

Trump Speaks At Thursday's 'Make America Great Again' Concert









