Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration Is Today — Follow Along Here

Today marks the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States. Watch live coverage of the event above. And look back on highlights from the entire celebration below.
The Schedule
This afternoon's swearing-in will last an hour, with a handful of speakers and ceremonies.
— 11:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks
— 11:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations
— 11:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks
— 11:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
— 11:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts
— 11:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address
— 12:12 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions
— 12:18 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem
[Politico]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As America's 45th President
Trump Gives His Inaugural Crowd A Thumbs Up
Protesters Blockade Entrances To Inauguration
Throughout the day, protesters have been creating human blockades in front of entrances to the inauguration.
Protesters Surrounded Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones
Upon Alex Jones attempting to enter the inauguration, protesters surrounded him and blockaded his entrance.