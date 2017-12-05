We Can't Stop Watching These Competitive Diving Fails

Over the weekend, a Twitter video of a diver's deeply botched dive blew up. It's currently at over 100,000 retweets, and for good reason — it's hilarious:

So this girl I volunteer with showed me this video last week of her leg giving out during a HS dive competition and I now watch regularly when i need a laugh pic.twitter.com/UalGTUeb9C — Lesley Goynes (@lesleygoynes) December 2, 2017

But while the replies on a mega-popular tweet are usually best avoided, the replies to Lesley Goynes' tweet are actually very good, because they're filled with people posting their own failed dives.





The 'reverse belly-flop'

Are we sharing smacking videos now 😣💀 pic.twitter.com/azfy92cCqx — Sebby Rivera (@RiveraSavanna) December 4, 2017





The 'slip and flop':

I feel like contributing to this very relatable thread pic.twitter.com/bt8KMCZJHG — taylor gaby (@_taylorgaby) December 4, 2017





The 'wait no, I take it back'





The 'take a seat, champ'

This is my all time best if I do say so myself pic.twitter.com/WcaakyoZuk — briii (@briana_negron) December 4, 2017





The 'knee trouble'



Here’s one of my Dad at an adult city dive meet @its__oKAY_ pic.twitter.com/b06IBnP2hv — Nicki (@NLuarde) December 4, 2017





The 'how many flips am I supposed to do?'

diving is always better in texas pic.twitter.com/wDfmJ6h6Ng — mikæla (@mikaelaapitsch) December 4, 2017





The 'acrobatic belly-flop'

Nope doesn’t ring a bell😂 pic.twitter.com/OxPDD8q8FL — Sarah Hamilton (@SarahHamilton_4) December 3, 2017





The 'compilation of shame'

some of my best dives from freshman to junior year 🙌🏼 so proud of how much I've accomplished throughout the years 🏆 pic.twitter.com/b7xsj3rNCd — Kelley Rae Ward (@kelleyraeward) August 13, 2016





