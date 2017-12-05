We Can't Stop Watching These Competitive Diving Fails

Over the weekend, a Twitter video of a diver's deeply botched dive blew up. It's currently at over 100,000 retweets, and for good reason — it's hilarious:
But while the replies on a mega-popular tweet are usually best avoided, the replies to Lesley Goynes' tweet are actually very good, because they're filled with people posting their own failed dives.
The 'reverse belly-flop'
The 'slip and flop':
The 'wait no, I take it back'
The 'take a seat, champ'
The 'knee trouble'
The 'how many flips am I supposed to do?'
The 'acrobatic belly-flop'
The 'compilation of shame'
[Twitter]