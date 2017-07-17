Where You'd End Up If You Dug A Tunnel Straight Through The Earth, Mapped

For those who grew up in the US, you've probably heard the one about digging a hole straight through the Earth and emerging in China. But as with most oft-repeated hypotheticals, it's wrong. If you dug a hole from anywhere the US, you'd end up in... the ocean, as this map shows:

More than anything, this antipodes map is a very good reminder that most (71%) of the Earth's surface is covered by water, and the chances of digging from land and hitting land on the other side are quite low.

For an interactive take, Antipodes Map will tell you where you'd end up from any location you pick — if you do want to end up in China, head to Argentina and start digging.







[Via Max Galka]