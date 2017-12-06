 Associated Press
ABOUT TIME

Six Female Democratic Senators Call On Al Franken To Step Down

​This morning, Politico reported that a former congressional aide says that Senator Al Franken (D-MN) forcibly kissed her after her boss appeared on Franken's radio show in 2006.

The aide, whose name POLITICO is withholding to protect her identity, said Franken (D-Minn.) pursued her after her boss had left the studio. She said she was gathering her belongings to follow her boss out of the room. When she turned around, Franken was in her face.


The former staffer ducked to avoid Franken's lips. As she hastily left the room, she said, Franken told her: "It's my right as an entertainer."

[Politico]

The unnamed aide is the seventh woman to accuse Franken of forcible kissing or groping in recent weeks.

Now, six female Democratic senators are calling on Franken to step down in what appears to be a coordinated effort. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) was the first to call on Franken to resign in a tweet and a Facebook post. "While it's true that his behavior is not the same as the criminal conduct alleged against Roy Moore, or Harvey Weinstein, or President Trump, it is still unquestionably wrong, and should not be tolerated by those of us who are privileged to work in public service," she wrote.

 

Senators Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Patty Murray (D-WA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) swiftly followed with their own calls for Franken to step aside.

 
 
 
 
 

Male Democratic senators, ball's in your court.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE DROID YOU'RE LOOKING FOR

22 diggs Co.Design
I've been on iOS for almost a decade now. Even if Android "Oreo" is supposedly decent, even if Google "gets" design these days, I was sure — just as I know a lot of iPhone users are — that the change would be too much to stomach. Instead, I haven't looked back.
FROM LOST LOVES TO OSCAR BUZZ

1 digg
New shows and movies are hitting streaming services all the time. Here are four things that might've slipped by you that belong on your watch queue.
SOLUTIONS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Blends Your Business Data In Real Time

0 diggs grow.com
Grow’s business intelligence software and data dashboards are the simplest way to unite data/build reports from hundreds of sources, including spreadsheets, databases, and SaaS applications. Enterprise-quality insights that are actually attainable. Very cool.

Trending Tech Stories

THEY KNOW WHAT YOU'LL DO NEXT SUMMER

0 diggs The New York Times
We sweep through the world trailing clouds of metadata, and, with new and inexpensive tools to store and process it, pictures of our intimacies are being drawn that are not only descriptive, but actually predictive