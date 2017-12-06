Six Female Democratic Senators Call On Al Franken To Step Down

​This morning, Politico reported that a former congressional aide says that Senator Al Franken (D-MN) forcibly kissed her after her boss appeared on Franken's radio show in 2006.

The aide, whose name POLITICO is withholding to protect her identity, said Franken (D-Minn.) pursued her after her boss had left the studio. She said she was gathering her belongings to follow her boss out of the room. When she turned around, Franken was in her face.

The former staffer ducked to avoid Franken's lips. As she hastily left the room, she said, Franken told her: "It's my right as an entertainer."

The unnamed aide is the seventh woman to accuse Franken of forcible kissing or groping in recent weeks.

Now, six female Democratic senators are calling on Franken to step down in what appears to be a coordinated effort. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) was the first to call on Franken to resign in a tweet and a Facebook post. "While it's true that his behavior is not the same as the criminal conduct alleged against Roy Moore, or Harvey Weinstein, or President Trump, it is still unquestionably wrong, and should not be tolerated by those of us who are privileged to work in public service," she wrote.

Senators Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Patty Murray (D-WA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) swiftly followed with their own calls for Franken to step aside.

Today, I am calling on my colleague Al Franken to step aside. I’ve struggled with this decision because he’s been a good Senator and I consider him a friend. But that cannot excuse his behavior and his mistreatment of women. (thread) — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 6, 2017

Al Franken should resign. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 6, 2017

It is clear that Al Franken has engaged in a pattern of egregious and unacceptable behavior toward women. He should resign. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) December 6, 2017

Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone and should not occur anywhere. I believe the best thing for Senator Franken to do is step down. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 6, 2017

I’m shocked and appalled by Senator Franken’s behavior. It’s clear to me that this has been a deeply harmful, persistent problem and a clear pattern over a long period of time.



It’s time for him to step aside. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) December 6, 2017

Male Democratic senators, ball's in your court.